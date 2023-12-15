Alia Debunks Resurgence Of COVID-19 In Benue

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has bruised aside widespread reports of the resurgence of the dreaded Coronavirus, widely called COVID-19 in the state.

The Governor who made the clarification in Makurdi, the state capital said, “With the records available with me I say authoritatively that Benue State does not have COVID-19”.

The governor, however, advised the people to always apply caution in whatever they do so as to be safe.

He said, “That does not rule out the fact that we need to put caution in place. We still need to be cautious in everything we do, please apply caution. Medical data has proven that there is no COVID-19 in the state”.

Collaborating with the governor’s position, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Yanmar Ortese, also allayed the fear of residents over an alleged fresh case of coronavirus in the state.

The Commissioner, in a statement, said there was no confirmed case of COVID-19 in any part of the state.

Dr. Ortese described the report of the alleged outbreak of fresh COVID-19 in Benue as mischievous, baseless and a gross mis-quotation of the World Health Organization, (WHO) Surveillance Officer’s statement that was intended to encourage COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the Commissioner, the last case of COVID-19 in Benue State was recorded in May and all the cases were asymptomatic.