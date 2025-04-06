Alia Debunks Claims Of Rising Benue Debt Profile 

Share

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has dismissed claims that the State’s debt profile has risen from N122.5 billion to N187.5 billion between September and December 2024.

The Governor described the widely circulated narrative as a fallacy, concocted by bitter exiles who seek to mislead the public and undermine the progress of his administration.

He was reacting to reports allegedly released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), which suggested that Benue State owed N122.5 billion domestically by the end of 2024.

According to the DMO’s findings, Governor Alia spent N706 million on honorariums and sitting allowances during the period, marking an increase from the N115.8 billion owed as of September 2024.

This indicated that the State’s debt rose by approximately N7 billion between October and December 2024, making Benue State the 8th most indebted state domestically at the end of 2024.

On the foreign debt front, Benue State owed $25.573 million by December 2024, a decrease from $26.4 million in June 2024.

Benue State also spent N7.4 billion on debt servicing in 2024, highlighting the significant impact of its high debt portfolio on the revenue available for state operations.

In a swift reaction, Governor Alia, through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, said, “It is evident that the adversaries of the state are intent on tarnishing the image of our performing governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia. Their aim is to paint a distorted picture of his leadership before the public and national authorities.

“However, as with their numerous previous attempts, this one too has backfired spectacularly.

“Let us recall that Governor Alia’s predecessor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, in one of his futile attempts to deny the real debt burden he left for the state after his departure in May 2024, openly acknowledged a debt burden of N187.5 billion. This fact was widely reported and stands in stark contrast to the claims being made now.

“The question arises: how did these detractors derive their figure of a N65 billion increase in debt, from N122.5 billion to N187.5 billion?

“It is instructive to note that since coming into power over one year and eight months ago, the Alia-led administration has not borrowed any money or raised a bond from any bank or financial institution.

“The truth cannot be suppressed. We will continue to expose these falsehoods for what they are.”

The Governor emphasized that his administration remains committed to transparency and accountability in governance, adding that he will not be distracted by the malicious fabrications of cynical malcontents who wish to see the State falter.

