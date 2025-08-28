Alia Constructs 390km Of Roads, Revives Moribund Industries In Benue

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has recorded major strides in infrastructure and economic development with the construction of over 390 kilometres of roads and the revival of moribund industries in the state.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, disclosed this to journalists during a tour of some of the administration’s projects in Makurdi, the state capital.

Kula said most of the projects were at various stages of completion, describing the state as a “construction site” under the current administration.

Some of the projects inspected included the Benue Brewery Limited, producer of Ziva Premier Beer; Benue Fruit Company; Benfruit Juice Company; and the 1.9km Ishaya Bakut dual carriageway, among others.

He highlighted Governor Alia’s commitment to transforming Benue into a “hub of growth and opportunity.”

“No local government has been left out in road development. The governor has blocked revenue leakages, improved IGR, and channelled funds into infrastructure that will directly impact the people,” Kula said.

He added that the government had completed 16 roads in the first phase of its road development plan, with 25 more under construction in Makurdi.

Kula further said the administration’s development drive extends beyond the capital, citing the construction of a multi-billion naira Cancer Centre at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, the completion of Otobi Water Works in Benue South Senatorial District, ongoing renovation and construction of schools across the state, and plans for a new university at Ihugh in Vandeikya Local Government Area.

“These projects aim to enhance healthcare access, education, and public utilities for residents statewide,” he said, stressing that the initiatives mark the dawn of a new era of prosperity for Benue.

At the Benue Brewery, Technical Consultant Dapo Loto confirmed the project’s progress, while Plant Manager Adoje Emmanuel commended Governor Alia and the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC) for their support.

At the Benfruit Company, a manager identified as Mr. Ben revealed that the fruit processing plant, previously leased to Transcorp and abandoned, was being revitalised under the current administration through the BIPC.