Alia Constitutes Benue Electoral Commission Ahead LG Polls

The Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia on Thursday forwarded eight names to the state House of Assembly for confirmation to serve as the Chairman and members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC).

Those who made the list include: Dr John Chen chairman, Terhemen Shom Shom, member (1) Theodore Iordye Uchi, member (2), Solomon Aikighe Deva, member (3) and Edache Isaac as a member (4), Mrs Gloria Clement member (5), Peter Baba Ogagbolo, member (6) and Dr Gisaor Vincent is to serve as Secretary.

Governor Alia, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, stated that the nominees have been considered suitable based on their track records and will be responsible for the conduct of elections in the local government areas in the state.