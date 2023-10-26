Alia Congratulates Tinubu, Shettima Over Supreme Court Victory

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima, over the reaffirmation of their victory at the Supreme Court.

The governor described the verdict of the Apex Court as sound and succinct, insisting that “the judgment is a revalidation of the sacred mandate freely given to the President and his Vice, during the February 25th, 2023 presidential polls”.

Governor Alia, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Mr Kula Tersoo, said, “As the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has demonstrated sound legal and jurisprudential reasoning without any doubt that it is the last hope of the common man, as it has ensured the will of the people of the country is not thwarted and power usurped through the back door”.

He described the judgment as a victory for democracy and a victory for the majority of the Nigerian masses who voted the president into office.

He called on Nigerians and Benue people to continue to keep faith with the current APC-led administration in the country, saying now that the distractions of the court processes are over, the Tinubu-led government will concentrate more on delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda to the entire people of Nigeria as outlined in its blueprint.