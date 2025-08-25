Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Monday congratulated Alfred Emberga, who was elected as the new Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the election followed the unexpected resignation of the former Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh, during an emergency plenary session in Makurdi on Sunday.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, the governor described Emberga’s election as a reflection of the confidence his colleagues have in his leadership.

Alia expressed optimism that Emberga’s tenure would prioritise the formulation of laws and policies to enhance the welfare of Benue residents.

The statement read, “He (the Governor) calls on the legislative arm of government to continue to maintain a strong and cordial relationship with the executive and Judiciary arms.

“While he appreciates the outgone Speaker, Rt. Hon. Aondona Dajoh, for his contributions as the leader of the state legislature.

“The governor assures the newly elected Speaker, as well as all members of the Benue State House of Assembly, of his unwavering support and commitment to continue to work together for the overall good of Benue.”