Alia Confirms Killing Of 12 People In Kwande, Condemns Attack

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has confirmed the killing of 12 people at Tyungu Jam and Mbaav communities in Yaav and Mbadura Council Wards of Kwande Local Government Area and several others injured.

Governor Alia, in a press statement issued on Friday, described the attack as “Barbaric, senseless, and unacceptable”.

He expressed deep sorrow and outrage at the loss of precious lives and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

Governor Alia who emphasized that every life matters and that the loss of even one life is too many, assured the people of Kwande and Benue State that his administration will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those responsible for the killings are held accountable.

He directed security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and prevent further attacks.

Governor Alia who shares the concerns and anguish of the people of Kwande, assured them that his administration is committed to ensuring the security and safety of all citizens and he will not be deterred by resistance from those opposed to peace.

The Governor acknowledged the recent deployment of over 400 security personnel to Jato Aka and other parts of Kwande and noted that the recent attacks indicate that more needed to be done.

He said he understands the pain and frustration of the people and shares their desire for peace and security and promised not to rest until peace is achieved.

Governor Alia appealed to the people of Kwande to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as they work to restore peace to the area.

He said in a statement by his Technical Adviser on Media, Publicity, and Strategic Communication, Solomon Iorpev that the complexities of insecurity are challenging but not insurmountable, and he will stop at nothing to ensure that absolute peace returns to the state in general and to Kwande in particular.