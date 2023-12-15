Alia Commission Shetima’s 250KVA Solar System, Psychosocial Rehab In Benue Hospital

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Thursday commissioned the 250KVA solar system donated to the State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) by the office of the Vice President, Alhaji Kashim Shettima.

The governor also inaugurated the renovated mental health psychosocial rehabilitation centre at the hospital.

Speaking at the event, Governor Alia commended the federal government for finding the state worthy to assist, the gesture he said was a demonstration of more good things to come to the state.

Governor Alia disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is committed to revamping the health sector, recently, at a meeting with the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), signed the Health Act that warrants Primary Health Care (PHC) institutions to be increased at all the council wards in the country, describing the development as a huge milestone in the nation’s health sector.

He reiterated the hope of the Tinubu administration to ensure that health is what it is, is not taken for granted and no one is left behind.

Governor Alia said his administration is making frantic efforts to return all medical personnel that have left the state, and charged the Chief Medical Director to ensure that all staff are not lacking and to also take a cursory look at their pension allowances.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Stephen Hwande, in a remark said over N12 million is expended on energy monthly, and commended the federal government for donating the 250 KVA solar power to the hospital.

“The donation is timely because various services in the hospital have been reactivated and several new ones commenced with an attendant increase in the number of patients attending the hospital, leading to full utilization of facilities.

Dr. Hwande applauded the contractor, Messrs Kab-Jelufrical and Solar Company for delivering the solar infrastructure in good time.

He said the installation of the 250 KVA solar power in the wards and theatre block will give the patients a new lease of life.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Yanmar Ortese, who described the hospital as the pride of the ministry, and expressed gratitude over the resuscitation of the Dialysis Unit and equipment for efficient service delivery among others.