Alia Commends Tinubu’s Palliatives Bouquet To Ease Citizens Hardship

…Hands over 100 Benue Links buses to coy

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Thursday commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for introducing the bouquet of palliatives from which states can choose to address the peculiar needs of their people.

The governor gave the commendation at the official handover of 100 vehicles to Benue Links Transport Company procured from palliatives to ameliorate the suffering of the people of the state.

He said the state was eagerly awaiting the Federal Government’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered buses to boost their efforts.

The governor said his administration has provided the buses at the cusp of Yuletide when the massive movement of passengers and goods is expected, and enjoined the management of the company to make the season indeed memorable through effective services.

He said the provision of the vehicles is in fulfilment of his earlier promise to the people of Benue to provide vehicles that would move passengers and their goods at cheaper rates.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Governor Alia said before the arrival and handover of the buses, the management of Benue Links had been proactive by identifying and opening new routes to reach more towns and villages across the state, a gesture he applauded.

With the handover of the vehicles, the governor expressed the hope that more routes would be opened and fares dropped for interested passengers, as it is the desire of the people to have better travelling experiences with the unleashing of the new buses.

He appealed to the management of the company to ensure that all drivers handling them are qualified, professional and dedicated and stressed the need for strict monitoring of their activities to check arbitrary hikes in fares, over-loading and possible disregard for traffic rules and regulations.

Commissioner for Power and Transport, Barr. Omale Omale thanked the governor for revamping the transport sector in the state to provide affordable services to the people.

Barr. Omale Omale explained that the fleet will be used for both inter and intra routes and commended the governor for accepting to provide additional buses.