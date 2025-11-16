Alia Commends Tinubu, Naval Chief For Renewed Security Push Of Benue

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has commended the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abass, for his renewed commitment to deepening security collaboration with the state.

The Governor, who visited the CNS, said he met him to express appreciation for his recent visit to Benue State and for the Navy’s increasing support amid ongoing internal security challenges across the Middle Belt.

According to a statement shared on his official social media platforms, the Governor also congratulated Vice Admiral Abass on his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, praising what he described as the President’s “exemplary leadership” in advancing national security.

He recalled that the CNS had visited Makurdi on 11th November 2025 as part of a nationwide operational tour, marking his first official stop since assuming office. Makurdi was selected due to the strategic importance of the newly established Nigerian Navy Special Operations Command (NNSOC), which is headquartered in Benue.

During the visit, the Naval Chief inspected key military facilities, including the Navy Barracks at Kanshio, the Navy Medical Centre, and the temporary site of the Navy Provost and Regulating School in Makurdi.

Governor Alia also noted that the establishment of the NNSOC stemmed from a request he made in 2024 during an official visit to the former Chief of Naval Staff, where he sought approval for a Type ‘A’ Nigerian Navy Operational Base in the state.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with national security institutions to ensure “sustained peace, stability, and the protection of all our people.”

Governor Alia further expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support in the fight against terrorism and other security threats in Benue State, noting that the President’s commitment has remained instrumental in restoring peace and stability across the state.