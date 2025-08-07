Alia Commends Security Agencies For Rescuing Kidnap Victims

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has expressed deep appreciation to security agencies in the state for rescuing 11 kidnapped victims taken at different times and locations by bandits across the country.

The victims were rescued by the Joint Task Force from the Sankera axis of the state, comprising Ukum, Logo, and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas.

Governor Alia made the remarks while addressing journalists after an emergency security meeting at the Government House in Makurdi.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to collaborating with security agencies to ensure the safety of communities and to secure the state’s borders against banditry and other criminal activities.

“I want to thank all the security agencies in the state for their tireless efforts in protecting the lives of our citizens. Out of the 11 victims, three are from Benue State, three from Taraba, two from Cross River, and two from Ebonyi.

“It’s been a horrifying experience for these individuals, who endured significant trauma during their time in captivity. We thank God that, after spending weeks under those terrible conditions, security operations carried out in the Sankera axis led to their safe rescue,” Alia said.

The governor also commended the resilience of the victims and extended his sympathies to them and their families. He assured that the government would support their reintegration and safe return to their respective states.

“I also want to appreciate the Federal Government for deploying well-armed security personnel to support our local efforts. Their involvement made a big difference,” he added.

Governor Alia pledged continued support to the security agencies to rid the state of criminal elements and restore lasting peace across Benue.

He expressed sadness that, according to reports, some of the victims had been in captivity for up to two months. He specifically acknowledged the contributions of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other members of the Joint Task Force.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Bureau for Homeland Security in the state, Rtd. Air Commodore Jacob Gbamwuan, while presenting the rescued victims to the governor, said the operation was successful due to the swift intervention of Governor Alia and the cooperation of security agencies.