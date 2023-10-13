Alia Commences Reforms In Benue LGAs

Entrust security of communities in hands of monarchs

Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue State has directed the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs (BLGCA), to immediately restore some of the statutory obligations meant for the local government areas in the state.

The move is part of the governor’s efforts towards reforming the local government system to give the third tier a new lease of life.

The governor who gave the directive at a meeting with traditional rulers in the state also said his administration was entrusting the security of communities into the hands of the traditional rulers.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, the Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs (BLGCA), Dr Dennis Akura, said the governor also directed that all monies allocated for imprest and other running costs be released directly to the administrators at the local government levels.

Dr. Akura also disclosed that as part of plans to give the local government system a new lease of life, the Directors of General Service and Administration (DGSAs), who are currently the acting chairmen are to come up with a needs assessment to address issues that need urgent attention at that level of government.

The needs assessments, according to Hon. Akura, are to address issues such as office maintenance as well as fixing of drainages and culverts at the different local government areas.

Dr. Akura said, “I resumed duty just a few days back and in our first joint account meeting, we introduced certain reforms that were not implemented in the last administrations.

“We directed DGSA’s who are the acting chairmen of our various local government councils to revert to the old methods, old policies, old ways of paying and the required imprest and other administrative running costs to staff of LGAs, the HODs, the DGSAs and all other relevant staff of local governments so that they have what is required for them; so that we can hold them accountable for their actions.

“So as it is for now, in the local government system, the heads of departments are going to collect their correct interest, not the one that was being paid by past administrations and that will boost their morale so that we will get the best out of them.

“We were able to release some money for administrative running costs so that some other things that are very necessary for the smooth running of the government can be done at that level”.

He disclosed further that payment of salaries on the 25th of every month is among the reforms that have been introduced at the local government levels, expressing confidence that things at that level would change for the better under Governor Alia-led administration.

On the security of the state and the outcome of the security meeting between the governor and the traditional rulers, Hon. Akura explained that the governor had implored traditional rulers to up their ante by ensuring that the security situation in their various domains improved for the better, urging them to also serve as promoters of the policies and programmes of the government.