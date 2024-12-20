Alia Clears Outstanding Allowances Of Benue Varsity Staff

Share

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Friday, announced the clearance of the outstanding 35 months of Earned Allowances (EAs) and Earned Academic Allowances (EAAs) for staff of Benue State University, Makurdi.

Governor Alia said the notable accomplishment reflects his unwavering commitment to fostering the quality of education and ensuring that educators in the state are adequately remunerated for their inestimable contributions.

He said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula that the Earned Allowances vary based on the length of employment, recognizing the diverse tenures of the lecturers.

“While some have been with the university since the commencement of the contract, others joined the institution after the arrangement was established.

“We recognize that not every lecturer received the same amount, but the administration is committed to making sure all educators receive their due endowment”.

The governor said his vision for quality education in the state is steadfast, adding that “by prioritizing the welfare of our educators, we are enhancing a society where they can focus totally on delivering the best educational experience to our students.

This action is among a broader strategy to redefine governance and enhance the educational landscape in our state”.

He invited all stakeholders, parents, community leaders, educational bodies and the public to support his unwavering energies to redeem and redefine the state.

