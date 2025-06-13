Alia Celebrates Democracy Day With IDPs, Donates Relief Materials

Share

Benue State Governor, Rev Father Hyacinth Alia has celebrated Democracy Day with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state, where he donated relief materials to support them.

Governor Alia who was represented by the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hon. Aondowase Kunde, presented 200 bags of 25kg rice, 200 bags of 25kg garri, 200 cartons of indomie noodles, 10 gallons of groundnut oil, and 50 mattresses to the displaced persons of armed herdsmen attacks.

Addressing the IDPs, the governor described the Naka IDP camp as the largest in the state and emphasized government’s commitment to alleviating their plight.

“This is one of the activities to mark this year’s Democracy Day. The essence is to identify with the IDPs and let them know they are not forgotten.

“We are here to encourage you and assure you that better days are ahead. By the grace of God and through our renewed architecture plan, you will soon return to your ancestral homes. We brought food and non-food items to assure you that hope is on the horizon.”

He also advised the displaced persons to avoid open defecation to protect their health and dignity, adding that efforts are under way to provide standard facilities soon.

“Next week, we will begin a comprehensive visitation of IDP camps with United Nations agencies in Benue State, other international partners, and civil society organizations. I will escalate the situation here so partners can act immediately, especially since this camp lacks access to clean water.”

He revealed that the government plans to reticulate water from a nearby dam to the camp and provide proper sanitation facilities.

Chairman of Gwer West Local Government Council, Hon. Ormin Victor Torsar, acknowledged the governor’s efforts, particularly the deployment of security personnel to the area.

Ormin lauded Governor Alia for his show of concern to the IDPs, as he said, “you are suffering, but there is hope because of the governor’s intervention.”

He thanked the governor for facilitating the stationing of a high ranking military officer in the local government area for peace keeping.

“His mandate is to establish a security base and ensure that the bandits tormenting our people are driven away so that they can return to their farms. This directive came from the President, following Governor Alia’s plea for federal assistance to rescue the people of Gwer West and the state as a whole.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Dr. Frederick Ikyaan, condemned alleged collaboration between some locals and herders, warning those involved to desist or face consequences.

Dr. Ikyaan revealed that he and the traditional ruler, the Ter Tyoshin, His Royal Highness Daniel Abomtse, had also been displaced by the attacks.

In his remarks, the Commanding officer, Lt. Col. S.O. Lawal, assured the IDPs that their ordeal would soon end and appealed for cooperation.

He called on the community to provide genuine, unbiased information to assist military operations.

“We are here in response to the insecurity in this area, and I want to assure you that the situation will soon be a thing of the past. With your cooperation, we can carry out our task effectively and soon, you will return to your villages”.

Earlier, while receiving the delegation in his palace, Ter Tyoshin, HRH Daniel Abomtse, commended Governor Alia’s recent security initiatives, which he said have helped restore peace in some areas of Gwer West.

Chief Abomtse disclosed that eight out of the 15 council wards previously taken over by armed invaders have been recovered.

He expressed appreciation for the ongoing peace efforts, lamenting that a large number of people remained in IDP camps and expressed hope for further improvements.

Director General of Homeland Security, retired Air Commodore Jacob Gbamwuan, highlighted the government’s ongoing security strategies, and encouraged residents not to flee but to remain and support efforts to reclaim their communities from the attackers.

