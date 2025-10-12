Alia Blasts Benue PDP, Ortom Over Assembly’s N100bn Loan Approval

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, yesterday took a swipe at the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his predecessor, Chief Samuel Ortom, accusing him of alleged gross financial recklessness that left behind a whopping total of N359 billion debt burden for his administration.

Besides, the governor accused Chief Ortom of leaving office without paying civil servants, teachers and pensioners “despite receiving several financial interventions from the Federal Government, including bailout funds, LNG funds and two tranches of the Paris Club debt refund, unexplained direct borrowing, yet still handed over to him a debt profile of N187.7 billion, twelve months’ arrears of salaries for state civil servants, thirteen (13) months’ arrears for local government staff, about thirty-six (36) months’ pension arrears, and a landscape of collapsed infrastructure across the state, bringing the total debt to N359 billion.”

Governor Alia was reacting to the PDP’s utterances on the N100 billion loan request granted him by the State House of Assembly to enable him to access and finance infrastructural development projects across the state.

The PDP had, in a statement by its State Publicity scribe Tim Nyor, condemned the approval as a ‘reckless financial adventure’.

But Alia, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula, said PDP under Ortom democratised poverty by its deliberate refusal to pay salaries and pensions and lack of investment in critical infrastructure that undergird development.