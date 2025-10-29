Alia Appoints Five-Man Interim Mgt C’ttee Of Lobi Stars FC

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of a five-man Interim Management Committee (IMC) for Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi.

New Telegraph reports that the appointment follows last week’s dissolution of the Board and Management of the club.

The Interim Management Committee, which is to take over the affairs of the club pending a proper restructuring, has: Terver Ikya as Chairman, Uja Emmanuel as Media Director, with Harry Yachi as Technical Director, Terzungwe Chugh as Admin/Board Secretary (Ministry of Sports) and Barr. Owocho Adejoh Ogiri as Member.

The IMC, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula, said ‘has been directed to immediately register the club for the 2025/2026 NNL football season’.

Governor Alia warned against distractions and urged all members to work together to achieve success and ensure the club returns to top-flight football.