Alia Appoints 2face Idibia As Technical Adviser On Entertainment

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State yesterday appointed music icon, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, as the Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach.

The appointment is to boost the entertainment sector and deepen community engagement. The appointment was announced following a courtesy visit by the 2Baba Foundation to the Governor at Government House, in Makurdi.

The foundation, which is renowned for its advocacy in peace-building, youth empowerment, and community development, met with the governor to discuss collaboration opportunities aimed at enhancing grassroots impact through music, talent development, and social initiatives.

2Baba was accompanied by his wife, Natasha Innocent Idibia, during the visit, which symbolized a homecoming and renewed commitment to his roots in Benue State.

The couple received a warm welcome from government officials and cultural representatives.

Alia commended 2Baba for his decades-long contribution to the Nigerian music industry and his consistent advocacy for social good, expressing confidence that his involvement will open new frontiers for entertainmentdriven development across the state.

