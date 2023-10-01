Alia Appeals To NLC, TUC To Reconsider Their Action, Sues For Peace

…To distribute rice to households, N50,000 to market women as palliatives

Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia yesterday appealed to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to reconsider their actions for a planned nationwide industrial action by exercising a little more patience as the government is working round the clock to meet their demands.

This is just as he promised to commence the distribution of rice to indigent households and N50,000 each to market women as palliatives doled to the state by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of the excruciating subsidy removal.

“Any moment from now, we will begin the distribution of rice to indigent households across the state, as immediate food palliatives for the removal of fuel subsidy. In addition, plans are underway to distribute N50,000 each, to market women across the state, to enhance their petty trade businesses”.

The governor declared that although his administration does not consider regular payment of pensions, gratuity, and public workers’ salaries as an achievement, it is more determined to sustain the practice of stabilising the welfare package of the state’s workforce.

He amongst other things that his administration will not deploy propaganda and political blackmail in governance, but instead, allow its achievements in office speak.

Governor Alia stated this in his address to the state, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day celebration in Makurdi, the state capital.

He said the government under his watch, has left the door opened for innovative ideas and constructive criticisms, adding that corruption and nepotism are already being relegated, especially as the administration is poised to foist the flags of merit, equity, equality, justice and fairness in all its dealings.

While appreciating the people of the state for believing in and standing by him to deliver good governance, the governor saluted the people who made the country’s independence possible, thanking God for keeping the country together despite some events that have in the past, threatened its peaceful coexistence.

The governor said he recognized that the agricultural sector in Benue has the potential to boost food security and enhance job creation when fully tapped, saying it is the reason why his administration procured 100 trucks of fertilizer for distribution to farmers at subsidized rates, shortly after coming into office.

He added that the Renewed Hope in the state is equally translating into realities, mentioning the award of contracts and mobilisation of contractors to the site, for the construction of 16 strategic roads within the Makurdi metropolis, the ongoing ICT training of 10,000 Benue youths by the Government in collaboration with Google and Microsoft; continuous Capacity Development Scheme for all civil servants in the state, as well as the establishment of the Entrepreneurship and Wealth Creation Bureau.

He maintained that the payment for this year’s Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) fees of all students in government-approved public secondary schools in the state, the purchase of 100 buses to be soon handed over to Benue Links transport company, will help cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

In the area of security, Governor Alia while identifying with the family of the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Matthew Aboh, and other kidnapped victims in the state, reiterated that criminals and armed banditry have no place in the new Benue under his watch, adding that the government and the security agencies are working tirelessly to ensure the safe release the kidnapped victims, as soon as possible.