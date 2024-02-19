Alia Accuses Benue Indigenes Of Inviting Herders To Destabilise State

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia on Monday said the influx of herdsmen into the State was as a result of the invitation by some Benue indigenes to Fulani herdsmen in Niger Republic to come and graze in the state.

Governor Alia in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Print Media, Donald Kumun, expressed sadness over plans by some fellow Benue natives to destabilise the state.

He said, “I am quite saddened to speak about what some fellow Benue citizens are doing. What they are planting, planning and executing, which is not in favour of the state.

“The security report has revealed that some Benue indigenes have gone out of their way to invite herdsmen all the way from the Niger Republic to troop into Benue State. All in the name of bringing down his administration and this is unacceptable, but the security agents are doing their work.

“Security apparatuses are doing their work and those who would be found guilty of this, will not go unpunished. This is not the Benue we pray for. Electioneering period is over and now is governance”.

The governor was speaking at the Chapel of Grace, Government House Makurdi, while addressing the people of Benue after the mass, and appealed to the people to remain calm., saying that the security agencies are ready to ensure the safety of all and sundry.

He explained that the herdsmen who had come into the state would gradually return to where they came from and called on those who were not ready to join hands with his administration to improve the development of the state so that everyone would have a sense of belonging, to leave the state.

“Please if you cannot join hands with this administration to improve the state, to bring development to the state, where everyone has a sense of belonging, should please leave the state.

“I assure the entire citizens that they should remain calm for my administration is not ready to welcome any crisis in the state. The crisis is not the portion of Benue State.

“Security agencies are ready to do everything possible for the people to have peace. The influx of herders will not harm anyone but they will return gradually to where they have come from.

“The mischief makers who wrote a letter inviting herders to come to Benue State will be disappointed. I stand on the platform of new Benue where development of both human and infrastructure development, is possible,” Governor Alia said.