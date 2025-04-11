Ali Turbaned As Kuliya Of Ilorin

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), were among the dignitaries who attended the turbanning ceremony of legal luminary, Yusuf Ali (SAN), as Kuliya Ngeri of the Ilorin Emirate on Friday.

Governor AbdulRazaq, who hosted the Vice President and other notable guests at the Emir’s palace, was represented by the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu.

Other dignitaries present included the Ciroma of Ilorin, Abubakar Bature Sulu-Gambari; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau; the Mutawali of Ilorin, Alimi AbdulRazaq; Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Wahab Egbewole; Wale Babalakin; Wale Sulaiman; Hajia Muinat Shagaya; Group Managing Director of KAM Holdings Ltd, Kamoru Yusuf; Lanre Sagaya; Yahaya Alapansapa; former Kwara Grand Khadi, Justice Idris Haroun; Founder of Al-Hikmah University, AbdulRaheem Oladimeji; Federal Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Belgore; AbdulRasheed Na’Allah; Salman Adelodun (SAN); Kehinde Eleja (SAN); Mufti of Ilorin, Sheikh Faruq Onikijipa; Liadi Tela; Prof. Olu Obafemi, and Air Vice Marshal Ayinla (rtd).

In his remarks, the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, showered praises on the honouree, describing Yusuf Ali as a devoted son of the Emirate.

“Your hard work has earned you this title. You have fought for the Emirate. For almost 20 years, you have given your wealth, energy, and time for the development of Ilorin Emirate. That is why we are recognising your contributions. You stood by us when it mattered most. We shall never forget your sacrifices. From today, you are officially the Emir’s number one legal adviser,” the Emir declared.

He also urged Ali to continue his philanthropic work in the community and prayed for the Vice President and all dignitaries who attended the occasion.

In his response, Ali expressed gratitude to the Emir for the honour bestowed upon him and pledged his unwavering support for the Emirate.

He said he was deeply moved by the presence of the Vice President and other prominent figures who came from across the Country to honour him.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

