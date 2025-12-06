Ali Rabiu Emerges New NSE President, Replaces Oguntala 

Engr. Ali Alimasuya Rabiu has been elected as the 35th President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), alongside other national executive officers, in an online voting.

Following the electoral victory, Rabiu will pilot the affairs of the society from January 1st, 2026.

The new NSE President is set to automatically assume the presidency after the expiration of the tenure of the current President, Engr. Margaret Oguntala

It was stated in a press statement, which was released on Saturday by the Society, that the election held during the 2025 NSE International Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held from Monday to Friday at Ibadan.

Engr. Valerie Agberagba was said to have emerged as his Deputy President-elect, alongside other newly elected 2026 executive committee members.

“Passionate about the engineering profession, Rabiu pledged to take the association to new heights, working with his team as well as other members of the association in an all-hands-on -deck approach.

“Engr. Ali Alimasuya Rabiu is a prominent figure in the Nigerian engineering community, currently serving as the Deputy President of NSE.

“He was born on April 24, 1963, in Lafia, Nasarawa State and had a distinguished career in civil engineering, spanning over three decades,” the statement read

It was added that Rabiu attended Bayero University, Kano State, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and later pursued a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA), and that he has supervised and executed major projects in Kano, Bayelsa and Nasarawa States.

“Rabiu is a past President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and has served NSE in various capacities as Deputy President, Kano Branch Chairman, and Vice President.

“He is also a member of various professional bodies, including the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) and the Association of Consulting Engineers, Nigeria (ACEN).

“He is a multiple award winner for his numerous contributions to engineering and community development, which earned him the traditional title of Cigarin Lafia conferred by the Emir of Lafia,” the Society said in the statement.