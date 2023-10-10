Ali Pate Speaks On Priortising Health Sector

Prof. Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, has said that some of his goals for the nation’s health sector include establishing effective, resilient, and economical quality health systems as well as strengthening health sector governance and institutions.

Prof. Pate has stated that his priorities for the healthcare industry include medical industrialisation, unlocking healthcare value chains, and integrating health security into both economic and national security.

The Minister who made this known on Monday in a series of tweets claimed that when he took the job, President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda required him to change the health sector.

He said, “A couple of weeks ago I assumed office as the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare @Fmohnigeria with the mandate to transform Nigeria’s healthcare system for improved health outcomes in line with H.E. President Bola A. Tinubu GCFR @officialABAT Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Our agenda focuses on four pillars: Strengthening health sector governance and institutions, smart and effective regulations, digitization, enhancing citizen voices and our responsiveness, and making sure no one is left behind.

“Efficient, resilient, equitable, affordable and quality health system to improve health outcomes by delivering preventive, promotive, and curative services, at primary healthcare and hospitals, by properly trained and motivated health workforce, and sustainable domestic financing.

Medical industrialisation and unlocking the healthcare value chains, to create jobs and promote economic development.

Embedding health security as part of economic and as national security,” the global vaccine expert said.

He added that though the task is huge and the journey is long, “With commitment by all levels of our government, sectors, and partners, we will achieve our vision of a healthy, prosperous, and thriving Nigeria. This we will do with utmost transparency and impeccable accountability.”

Pate resigned from his post as Gavi’s chief executive officer six weeks before taking it on.

Following the announcement of his appointment by the international health organisation on February 13, 2023, Pate was scheduled to commence his duties as the CEO of Gavi on August 3, 2023.

However, GAVI highlighted in a statement made accessible to our correspondent on Monday that it had opted to name a new CEO since Pate would no longer serve in that capacity.

Pate notified the Gavi board in the statement that he had been asked to “return and contribute to his home country, Nigeria.”

However, Pate has reaffirmed Gavi’s pledge to give Nigeria top priority when distributing the malaria vaccine and to support the nation’s general healthcare system.