Ali Pate Speaks On Free Treatment For Women With Pregnancy Complications

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, on Friday disclosed the reason behind the Federal Government’s support for women with complications in pregnancy, which includes free cesarean sections.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the Minister noted that the health and wellbeing of Nigerians are fundamental to President Bola Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria.

He said that with this in mind, the President has made it a priority to reduce the number of deaths associated with obstetric complications by ensuring that no woman dies because she cannot afford cesarean section or other such treatments.

Pate noted that in the contest of this reform in the health sector that the president is undertaking, the Federal Government mobilised resources working with the Health Insurance Authority to ensure that empanel facilities can reimburse so that cost would not be a burden for women who go there for treatment.

In addition to free cesarean section, the Minister also disclosed that the Federal Government is also offering free treatment for women with vesicovaginal fistula (VVF).

The Minister added that about 2,000 women have already been repaired, and it’s very touching seeing them express gratitude for the life-changing opportunity that they have

“(The Federal Government has approved) free treatment of emergency obstetric complications for women in the empanel facilities and that includes cesarean sections,” the minister said on the programme.

“So, it’s not only cesarean sections, excessive bleeding, obstruction, other complications of pregnancy. If a woman gets to a facility that is certified, the facility will be reimbursed for the care.

“The reason for that, I cannot emphasise this enough, the president is very clear in his mind that the health and wellbeing of Nigerians is core through his own agenda and vision for the country.” The statement reads partly

