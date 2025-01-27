Ali JC: Appreciating An Uncommon Parliamentarian

Share

Representing the vibrant people of Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituencies in Gombe State, Honourable Ali Isa JC, the Makama Cham, has proven himself to be a dedicated and compassionate leader.

With a track record of delivering impactful projects and interventions, he’s won the hearts of his constituents, who are eager for his return.

Born on June 4, 1974, Rt. Hon. Ali JC has been a driving force behind numerous developmental projects since his maiden foray into the National Assembly in 2015, earning him a reputation as a selfless and effective parliamentarian.

A contagious trailblazer and refined politician, Rt. Hon. Ali has consistently deployed his clout and congruence in bringing several democratic dividends to the doorsteps of his people.

He has sponsored scholarship programmes for over 15,000 constituents who collect a yearly stipend of one hundred thousand naira in cash for five years. He also sponsored the overseas training of several constituents and distributed food and non-food items to thousands during festivities to feed the poor and vulnerable. He has also distributed thousands of wrappers and clothing materials to women.

Hon. Ali JC has empowered youths with cutting-edge digital and ICT equipment, including laptops and kits, sowing and grinding machines and sundry items to enhance his constituents’ economic fortune and growth. He has used his position to influence federal appointments, federal government employment and recruitment into the various security services for his constituents.

A pragmatic and results-oriented leader, Ali has shown more concern for the welfare and prosperity of his people than any other politician has ever done. His love for his people and practical contributions to their well-being have made them stand by him through thick and thin. Rt. Hon. Ali enjoys the support and confidence of his people.

His sagacity and down-to-earth policy have made him the admiration of all and a winning name in Gombe politics, forming alliances across political parties and growing formidable by the day.

A workaholic in the parliament, he is one of the best in the country with his numerous qualities as a team player and servant-leader. His dynamic lifestyle and indefatigable conviction for the good of society have predestined him as one of the best legislators of our generation.

An astute and analytical inspiring leader, his oratory eloquence and contributions during debates have tilted most arguments in his favour, and have won him the respect and confidence of his colleagues.

A man determined to change his people’s lives for the better, Rt. Hon. Ali believes strongly that a better win means more and more benefits for Balanga and Billiri youths, children, women and the old, and that his people cannot afford to settle for less.

Acquainted with the needs of his constituency and the fact that 95 per cent of the population thrives on agriculture, he has devoted a large chuck of his interventions to agricultural production, thereby enhancing food production, security and the provision of food and agricultural produce for his people.

His love for the spiritual well-being of his people also propelled him to build a church for Christians in Tangji, Billiri LGA, Gombe State. A befitting place of worship, and in demonstration of fairness, he also built a Mosque for the Muslim communities.

A politician with integrity and forthrightness, he has built his achievements and performance around his campaign promises, ensuring that no one escapes his attention as he makes steady and far-reaching progress.

A formidable and deep-rooted political juggernaut, his numerous positive programs and projects to support his constituents also include the construction of classroom blocks, provision of instructional materials and teaching aids to various institutions including tertiary institutions, provision of hospital equipment and periodic medical aids, provision of fertilizers and agricultural tools as well as financial supports for the sick and elderly and those in needs.

He has shown great respect for the traditional institution and bought state-of-the-art SUVs for all the four eminent traditional rulers in his constituency.

A graduate of Business Administration with a Master’s Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from the University of Abuja in the years 2008 and 2011 respectively, he also obtained a Diploma Certificate in Management from the University of Nasarawa in 2012. A silent and uncommon achiever who sees the current position as one to be used in helping even his poor colleagues, Rt. Hon. Isah Ali J. C. believes that the best is yet to come.

*Oriri is a Senior Legislative Aide to the Speaker, the 10th House of Representatives.

Share

Please follow and like us: