January 11, 2024
Ali Bello Vs EFCC: Court Adjourns To Feb 5, 6 For Continuation Of Hearing

Trial continued, on Thursday, in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/550/2022: FRN v. Ali Bello & Anor, before Justice J. K Omotosho at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division.

The prosecution, led by Rotimi Oyedepo SAN, continued the Examination-in-chief of its 2nd Witness in the matter, Edward Bananda who gave evidence of financial transactions of the Kogi State Government and the Kogi State Government House Administration.

He testified as to inflow and outflow with respect to the Government House Account, which was cash withdrawals and transfers from the account.

In all of the evidence given by the witness, no transfer was made to the Defendants and neither were there any cash withdrawals by them.

The Witness concluded his evidence in chief and the matter was consequently adjourned to the 5th and 6th of February 2024 for the continuation of the hearing, specifically for cross-examination.

