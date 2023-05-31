New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
Ali Bello Vs. EFCC: Court Adjourns Hearing To July 17

  May 31, 2023
The hearing of the alleged N3 billion fraud charge brought against Ali Bello and three others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been adjourned to the 17th and 18th of July 2023, for continuation of trial.

When the matter in the suit marked ABJ/CR/573/2022 (FRN Vs. Ali Bello and 3 others) was called for hearing on Tuesday, Counsel to Ali Bello and others, led by Ms Marianne Ediawe, informed the Court that they had filed a letter for adjournment on the 26th of May 2023 and also served the EFCC on the same date.

They informed the Court in the said letter that A.M. Aliyu, SAN, would be before the Presidential Election Tribunal on the day of the hearing, while Raji, SAN, was recuperating from an ailment.

Counsel to EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, conceded to the adjournment.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu consequently adjourned the matter to the 17th and 18th of July 2023 for the continuation of trial.

The court had on 20th February 2023, granted bail to Ali Bello, alongside three others, in the sum of N500 million.

