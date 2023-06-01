New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ali Bello Vs…

Ali Bello Vs Efcc: Court Adjourns Hearing To July 17

Hearing in the alleged N3 billion fraud charge brought against Ali Bel- lo and three others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been adjourned to 17th and 18th of July, 2023, for continuation of trial. When the matter in the suit marked ABJ/CR/573/2022 (FRN Vs. Ali Bello and 3 others) was called for hearing on Tuesday, Counsel to Ali Bello and others, led by Ms Marianne Ediawe, informed the Court that they had filed a letter for adjournment on the 26th of May, 2023 and also served the EFCC on the same date.

They informed the Court in the said letter that A.M. Aliyu, SAN, would be before the Presidential Election Tribunal on the day of the hearing, while Raji, SAN, was recuperating from an ailment. Counsel to EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, conceded to the adjournment. Justice Obiora Egwuatu consequently adjourned the matter to 17th and 18th of July, 2023 for continuation of trial. The court had on 20th February, 2023, granted bail to Ali Bello, alongside three others, in the sum of N500 million.

Read Previous

Oau Student’s Murder: Hotel Receptionist Jailed 2 Years
Read Next

10th Senate: Youths To Stage 2 Million-man March For Kalu

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023