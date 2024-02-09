Ali-Balogun to Be Installed As Agbakin of Bariga

All roads lead to Bariga, Somolu Local Government Area of Lagos State on Sunday where Chief Ademola Ali- Balogun will be installed as the Agbakin, by the Baale of Abule Okuta in Bariga area of the state.

The cerebral man is to be honoured with the title for his immeasurable contribution in the coaching of youths to be better persons in the society and bringing development to the town.

In a statement yesterday, the Baale of the town, Chief Jinadu Aro, said he decided to honour him with the title of Agbakin so as to facilitate more development to the town.

The event is set to hold on Sunday February 11, at Alubarika Primary school, Bariga, Lagos.