Ali Baba To Headline Ojez Elders Forum In Lagos Sunday

Nigerian entertainment enthusiasts are in for a thrilling evening as comedy legend and showbiz impresario Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Ali Baba, takes centre stage at the highly-anticipated Ojez Elders Forum.

“The event will hold on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at the Ojez Lounge, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

This marks the second edition of the reinvigorated Ojez Elders Forum, following its much-celebrated relaunch in October, which hosted former Ghanaian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Hajia Gifty Samata Bukari, alongside Nigeria’s award-winning highlife maestro, Sunny Neji.

Ali Baba, a trailblazer in Nigerian comedy, is the chief guest of honour for this edition. Renowned for redefining stand-up comedy in Nigeria, he began his illustrious career in the late 1980s, becoming the first comedian to headline corporate events on a grand scale.

His exceptional talent and business acumen have earned him titles such as “Father of Modern Nigerian Comedy” and numerous accolades, including the prestigious Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

Over the years, he has groomed a generation of comedians and cemented his legacy as a pioneer and mentor in the industry.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chief Joseph Odobeatu, Chairman of Ojez Entertainment, expressed his excitement. “Ali Baba is a national treasure, and we’re thrilled to have him as our guest of honour. This edition promises to be a night of laughter, friendship, and unforgettable memories for all our guests.”

The Ojez Elders Forum, a flagship event of Ojez Lounge, has a storied history of celebrating distinguished personalities across diverse fields, blending entertainment, cultural appreciation, and networking. The Forum was conceived as a space for thought leaders, entertainers, and lovers of the arts to connect and engage in meaningful dialogue while enjoying world-class performances.

With Ali Baba on the lineup, this month’s edition is set to deliver a perfect mix of humour, entertainment, and nostalgia. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this historic evening!

