Ali baba Reacts As Man Claim Marrying Virgin Equals Successful Marriage

Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba has carpeted a man identified as Kingsley Otis, who claims that marrying a virgin leads to having a successful marriage.

In a post shared by an Instagram blogger, Instablog, via its page said the man had written a list of things he believes are associated to the benefits of marrying a virgin.

The man wrote; “Advantages of marrying a virgin:

1. No dirty past & trauma.

2. Has a high possibility to love.

3. You get to be the first in everything.

4. Less of a chance for her cheating on you.

5. You know her past (which is non existing).

6. Higher possibility for a successful marriage.”

However, the ace comedian who was not in support of this narrative, as he used the experience of his friends and few others he knew that got married to virgins and didn’t end well in correcting Kingsley Otis.

Ali baba also claimed that marriage isn’t always a bed of roses base of virginity alone.

In reaction to the post, he wrote; “My friend’s brother married a virgin… 2004… she stabbed in to death, 2006, because she thought he was cheating on her. Let’s be careful with the blanket profiling… many have come.

“Oh, one guy married a virgin. 22 or 23 years after… no fruit of the womb. The lady he left for the virgin is in Houston doing Omugwuo.

“In the last story, a guy went into the village of Arondizogwu, man goes to the village, marries an 18-year-old virgin, lady comes to Lagos, 4 years later, her first 2 children belong to the neighbour’s security man.”

