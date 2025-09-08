Ali Baba Evicted From Victoria Island Property After Court Ruling

Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Ali Baba, has been evicted from his Victoria Island property in Lagos following a recent Federal High Court ruling.

The eviction, which also affected his company XQZMOI TV, was carried out after a writ of possession was signed by the court on August 15, 2025.

Ali Baba had purchased the property in 2021 from the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) for ₦220 million, after the agency claimed it was recovering debts allegedly owed by Harold Expansion Industries Nigeria Limited.

However, the Federal High Court dismissed AMCON’s case in its judgment delivered on July 31, 2025. Presiding judge, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, ruled that AMCON failed to provide sufficient evidence of the alleged debt.

The court subsequently ordered that the property be returned to its original owner and further imposed ₦500 million in damages on AMCON.

Reports indicate that Ali Baba’s liability in the matter stemmed from the timing of his purchase. He was initially a tenant of the property’s original owner before AMCON’s intervention. Despite a preservation order and an ongoing court case, the comedian went ahead to buy the property.

The ruling has sparked widespread conversations, especially given Ali Baba’s long-standing career and influence in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.