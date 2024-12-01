Ali Baba Celebrated, Honoured at Ojez Forum Gala

Share

Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, fondly known as Ali Baba and celebrated as the “Godfather of Nigerian Comedy,” received an Award of Excellence at the Novem- ber special edition of The Fo- rum by Ojez.

The event, hosted by Ojez Entertainment and chaired by Chief Joseph Odobeatu, paid tribute to Ali Baba’s over three decades of remarkable contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry. In his acceptance speech, Ali Baba reflected on his groundbreaking journey in comedy, a field he has transformed into a lucrative and respected profession in Nige- ria. Sharing his experiences, he highlighted the importance of mentoring younger talents, many of whom have become household names to-day. He credited his success not only to personal resilience but also to a deep commitment to uplifting others.

“For me, success is about empowering others to find their voice and achieve their dreams,” Ali Baba said, inspiring the audience with his words. Beyond comedy, he emphasised his commitment to advocacy for good governance, youth empowerment, and social justice, demonstrating the potential of humor as a tool for societal change. The evening was enriched with heartfelt tributes. Effiong Nyong, Director of Entertainment at Ojez, praised Ali Baba as a trailblazer who trans- formed stand-up comedy into an art form with significant cultural and social impact. “He dared to dream differently at a time when comedy wasn’t seen as a viable career.

Today, Ali Baba is not just a comedian but a mentor, advocate, and force for social change,” Nyong said. Special remarks from music icon Sunny Neji, ac- tor Charles Inojie, and Elder O highlighted Ali Baba’s selflessness, philanthropy, and enduring legacy. “Ali Baba is not just an entertainer; he’s an industry builder,” Neji remarked. The evening also featured electrifying performances.

The Ojez Band, alongside a group of visually impaired musicians under Ojez’s empowerment program, delivered a medley of popular hits, earning a standing ovation. Ali Baba surprised the group with an invitation to perform at his annual January 1 concert in 2025.

Adding to the excitement, dancer Crazy Legs, known for his resilience despite physical challenges, captivated the audience with his performance. The star-studded event attracted notable personalities, including top comedians Okey Bakassi and Charles Inojie, musicians, businessmen, and members of the diplomatic corps. Speaking at the close of the event, Chief Joseph Odobeatu expressed his satisfaction with the pro- gram’s success.

