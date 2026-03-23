Ali Baba, Ayorinde, Others Converge As Gateway City Sparks National Conversation

The 2026 iRep International Film Festival at the weekend witnessed a historic moment with the screening of Gateway City: Badagry-The Future of Lagos.

The Film Producer/Director and Festival Director Badagry International Film Festival, Mr Viyon Awhanse, in a statement said the documentary serves as a blueprint for Intelligent Creativity.

Awhanse said the documentary had rapidly evolved from a film project into a national movement, garnering over four million views following a high-impact digital session with Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni.

The screening attracted personalities and intellectuals in the creative sector such as Ali Baba (Comedy Legend and Social Commentator), former Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism Steve Ayorinde, and Co-Founder, iRep, Makinde Soyinka.

Others are renowned filmmaker, Femi Odugbemi; Culture Communicator, Jahman Anikulapo; Dean of Arts and Humanities, NYU Abu Dhabi, Prof. Awam Amkpa; Dean of School of Tourism, Film, Performing Arts and Culture Studies, LASU, Prof. Tunji Azeez; and television film producer, Henry Alabi.