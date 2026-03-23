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March 24, 2026
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Ali Baba, Ayorinde, Others Converge As Gateway City Sparks National Conversation

The 2026 iRep International Film Festival at the weekend witnessed a historic moment with the screening of Gateway City: Badagry-The Future of Lagos.

The Film Producer/Director and Festival Director Badagry International Film Festival, Mr Viyon Awhanse, in a statement said the documentary serves as a blueprint for Intelligent Creativity.

Awhanse said the documentary had rapidly evolved from a film project into a national movement, garnering over four million views following a high-impact digital session with Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni.

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The screening attracted personalities and intellectuals in the creative sector such as Ali Baba (Comedy Legend and Social Commentator), former Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism Steve Ayorinde, and Co-Founder, iRep, Makinde Soyinka.

Others are renowned filmmaker, Femi Odugbemi; Culture Communicator, Jahman Anikulapo; Dean of Arts and Humanities, NYU Abu Dhabi, Prof. Awam Amkpa; Dean of School of Tourism, Film, Performing Arts and Culture Studies, LASU, Prof. Tunji Azeez; and television film producer, Henry Alabi.

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