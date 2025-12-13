A former Director General of the National Sports Commission and now the District Head of Chanso community in Plateau state, His Royal Highness, Dr. Alhassan Yakmut, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA has called for more technical programmes for athletes’ talent identification and development ahead of the new year. Excerpts:

Looking at the Super Eagles, the Africa Cup of Nations is just two weeks away. What do you think are the chances of this team?

Honestly speaking, assessing the Super Eagles now is going to be very multifaceted. You cannot assess them from only technical preparation and current situation. Because you have to look at the surrounding psychological and social issues that are kind of militating against a team that has this kind of international challenge. We’re just coming out of a very bizarre experience with the second missed opportunity to qualify for the World Cup.

And then we’re hearing issues of pointing fingers at either coaches or coaches pointing at administrators and then the followers are pointing fingers at players. So, you know, in that kind of atmosphere, you need a very calm mind to look at the way forward and expectations that the team will come out stronger in Morocco. So, it’s very difficult to assess the Super Eagles from a distance.

It must be someone who is very close. But if we go by antecedents, the gap between Nigeria and the World Cup was very, very close. It was just a very silly error that happened and it can be classified as a misfortune. But I think the Super Eagles is still a team to have hope on to finish between the first, second and third positions in the forthcoming AFCON.

Some people are already saying the inability of the team to qualify for the World Cup should compel them to go ahead and win the AFCON to compensate Nigerians. Are you of the same opinion, sir?

Yeah, well in psychology there is what you call the negative motivation so the fact that they have lost the ticket to the World Cup, it should be an encouragement for them to go all out for the first position that is the trophy of the African Cup of Nations.

But again, such calculations and postulations do not come with ease. They have to come along with the basic things that are required for a team to win a competition. Otherwise, the psychological embarrassment can linger and extend to the AFCON, God forbid. But what I would say is that in fact that disappointment should be a blessing in disguise for them to win the title in Morocco because they can’t afford to disappoint Nigeria twice in less than two months.

The coach (Eric Chelle) started with 54 players and now will name 28 players, while such bogus list when other countries already named their final list?

That number is because all our players have equal qualities. It’s only in Nigeria that you see two players that you find it difficult to choose one from. So, the other countries don’t have the same challenge with us. Out of those 54, if you divide the 54 by two, Nigeria can present two teams. So, we are not having the same challenge with other countries. They are able to bring their own 28. It does mean that Nigeria has a problem of choice because of high number of qualities.

Let’s talk about other sports. There is issue about age fortification involving AFN at the moment and we’ve always been having issues with age in other sports. What do you think we are doing wrong in this part of the world, despite the numbers that we have in Nigeria?

Between 1983 and now, I’m surprised that age falsification and poor documentation is still cropping up in our technical preparation for international competition. In the global village that we are now, surrounded by technology and digital communication system, we shouldn’t be victims of such errors because there is nobody in the world now that can claim that not so much is known about him or her.

So, for us not to have a straightforward and convincing document about our athletes, it is a criminal administrative error and shouldn’t have been allowed to happen because we are involved in an international activity.

We are expected to put our best foot forward. I read the details of that incident where the Athletics Integrity Unit submitted a report and it is so controversial that Nigeria cannot even defend it. For me, especially as an expert in international law and diplomacy international relations and diplomacy, I’m totally embarrassed as an ex-administrator.

I was thinking that it was during our time that this thing happened. But for it to be happening now, it is embarrassing. I think the National Sports Commission should take a very, very firm and decisive decision to ensure that it doesn’t happen again. And whoever that is involved should not be allowed to be parading himself as an ambassador of Nigeria in sports.

Talking about the National Sports Commission, you have been there before, can you describe the performance of the current people there so far?

I have so much emotions and sentiments for the leadership of the sports commission. They are my younger ones. They went through us and I’m expecting that the pace of their own development in sports administration should be two times better than ours because they have the opportunity of political support.

But unfortunately, I’m not satisfied with their technical preparation, particularly school sports and the number of competitions, local competitions. So, in as much as they are laying emphasis on sponsorship management and then sports playing a major role in the economic development of the country, they should not forget that sports is strictly an area where human pride is displayed through performance.

So, the aspect of performance in sports should not be relegated to the background just because we want sports to be part of the economy, improve on the economy of the country.

You are now a traditional ruler, what would you say is missing in Nigerian sports?

What is missing in Nigerian sports is that the statistics of shining stars in various sports in Nigeria is still very low. Comparing the population of the country, we’re expecting that in every sports competition across the globe, in the first 10, there should be Nigerians.

But that is not the case. So, I think we should recalibrate our technical preparation for high-performance, support in terms of facilities, in terms of finances, in terms of programme, and the school, what they are, coaches development and science, sports science and medicine, all have to be of international standard in order to benchmark our performance with other countries.

How has it been getting on the throne and away from sports that you are known for?

Very exciting. I’m paying more attention on youth development and youth empowerment through agriculture. We’re yet to touch sports because we’re having challenges with infrastructure and funds. But what we’re doing now, we’re tackling security, youth empowerment, as well as collaboration with all other agencies in the community. Very soon our community will come out as one of the shining examples of contemporary traditional administration.

2026 is around the corner, what do you expect from Nigerian sports?

Ahead 2026, I have personally requested the National Sports Commission chairman to draw and follow a technical programme for athletes talent identification and development without break. That means the moment the talent is discovered, he should move to the next level, to what I call the refinery for polishing, so that at the end of the day, Nigeria will excel in international competitions.

And then two, I am thinking that there should be a more strategic approach to infrastructure maintenance and management in order to increase the number of quality sports facilities in Nigeria. Thirdly, the athletes’ welfare should be calibrated in a way that both active athletes and retired athletes are taken care of. Coaches in Nigeria must be certified and it must be calibrated in a way that each coach should be able to improve on his certificate at least twice in a year.

We don’t want coaches who just do a course four years ago and they are still using that knowledge. It’s a revolving, fast-moving technical environment. So, it requires upto-date knowledge in scientific approach to talent development and high-performance management.