Alhamdulillahi, Says Egungbohun At 55

On my way to his Ilaro-Yewa office to wish him well on his imminent 55th birthday celebration, about ten feet away from the doorstep of his Mosque where he had gone to say his Fajr Salah prayer—I was about to prostrate before him.

He wouldn’t carry his esteemed charisma; he makes people feel at home with him anywhere, anytime, not only while bowing before Allah (Ruku), facing the Kaaba in Mecca!

The Chairman, IBD Impex Ltd, Chief Ibrahim Egungbohun, the Olu-Omo of Yewaland, is known for his live and let live lifestyle; his humility is enviable to all persons of genuine godliness.

Before I could complete the prostration process, “How are you, Simon?” he drew me up. Good morning, sir. May Allah accept your prayers, sir. “Amen”, he said. “Let’s go into the office”, he directed.

It was some minutes to seven o’clock. Sitting on a cream coloured leather sofa, he offered me the seat to his right while seated his cousin, Prince Babatunde Elegbede, on the left sofa.

The four walls of his office, in addition to a spacious space dedicated to the seating of Honours, were filled with Awards of Competitive Importance. Those received within Nigeria were competing favourably with lots of captivating Laurels offered from overseas.

I couldn’t remove my gaze in time from one of the photographic frames which portrays the renowned Customs Comptroller General, Col Hameed Ali Ibrahim (Rtd), dressed in the Same sparkling White Kaftan attire with Chief Ibrahim Egumgbohun, the famous IBD Dende.

Individuals who had accepted the arrest rumour at that time may have to fact-check their sources. After reading this, they may have to consider contacting the former CGC to confirm whether Chief Egungbohun was his arrested suspect or invited stakeholder. The Portrait in his office remains a sight to behold.

Perhaps Chief Egungbohun understood my admiration for the photograph. He allowed some minutes so that my eyes may feed to satisfaction on the portrait. Then, he asked, “Anything about the picture”? I said, Some people must see this. He said, “If you think so”.

I greeted him again and said, I am here wishing you a happy birthday in advance, sir, your 55th birthday coming up in the next eleven days, he nodded in affirmation.

My visit was mainly to x-ray his mindset over the unprintable names that “a cabal of dissidents” called him, starting some days to his last birthday.

I wanted to know to what extent the “defamation” has disturbed, destabilized or discouraged him from continuing his nature as a provider of succour to the needy.

He was ready to respond. He said, “Aburo, my belief is that Allah is the Ultimate Sustainer; He guides, protects, delivers and blesses”.

“On the issue of helping people, don’t go there. Except Allah, no other persons or things of discouragement can stop me from giving my widow’s mite to the underprivileged.

“I always tell you. I am not wealthy. It is just the way Allah wired me, simple!

“You know, in addition to my Freight business, I think you know the farms. Me, I can’t stop giving”.

Speaking further about what I can describe as his 2024 ordeal, he said, “Once you know the ulterior motives behind any challenges facing you, then such a challenge is almost gone.

“The propagandists knew about my good relationship with the Presidency. Those sponsored propaganda published against me was apparently a fight-back by the oppositions of the government, especially those against the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Service Chiefs. They alleged that the NPF, NCS, NA, and even the DSS aided the smuggling of contraband-laden trucks tagged, ‘Headquarters Movement’ for the use of bandits and terrorists.

“All those lies they told against me, using me as a lead, to discredit—in their own silly imaginations—the whole security architecture of this Sovereign Nation, all in their bids to cause anarchy in the land, Haba! Unfortunately, this Nigeria is our only Country.

“What else can I say? In the same year that all those things happened was the year I was honoured with several recognitions for patriotism and exemplary leadership across developmental strides in the society, among which were an Award of Excellence on “Community Leadership and Border Sanity” by NUJ Osun State Council, held at the Council’s Secretariat, Osogbo and the most recent Fellowship of the ICT Polytechnic, Igbesa, Ado-Odo/Ota LGA, Ogun State, under the leadership of Dr Abiodun Oluseye, relying on my Community Development services.

“Yes, I am a businessman of about four decades in this country. They can’t erase the fact that God has been for me, as I have been ensuring that I operate within the arms of the law.

“Just as I told you last year, ‘ẹni tó bá sá bọ̀tì ló máa bẹ̀rù òjò’. I so believe in the fact that ‘Òtítọ́ ló máa lékè, àti pé ẹni tó bá jẹ gbì ì ló máa kú gbì ì’.

“Today, a year later, though the case is in Court, but upon all their sponsored machinations and falsehood, Nigeria is growing; both in economy and security wise. Infact, President Tinubu is proud of the Nigeria Customs Service led by CGC Adewale Bashir Adeniyi MFR.

“The icing on the cake is that the Service surpassed the target given to it by the Presidency by over ₦61trn, remitted a huge sum of ₦6.1trn.

Recently, they were looking for ways to hang the tragic assassination of Yomi Adetula on me, saying he was their key witness in the Libel Lawsuit I filed against them. Imagine their level of extreme cruelty!

“For the sole reason that I have never been a gun runner, nor have I had anything to do with assassins but a patriotic, God fearing and kind hearted Nigerian businessman, Allah will continue to shame whoever chooses to join their cabal of dissidents, no two ways about it”.

“All I can say as I am clocking 55 is Alhamudulilahi!

“On my birthday, the 3/3/25, God willing, as usual, my families, colleagues and a few of you, my media friends will join me to say thank you Allah for continuing to be my Sustainer”.

Pinned to a reporter’s Diary, SIMON FAKEYE’s visit to Chief Ibrahim Egungbohun, the IBD Dende, yielded more wisdom, reemphasizing life’s positivity in the face of challenges, giving flight to my dream as a media professional to continue to diffuse smear campaigns by sticking to the truth, regardless of the circumstances.

