ALGON, Transition Chairman Mourn Ondo SSG, Oluwatuyi

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and Chairman of the Transition Committee of Akure East Local Government Development Authority (LCDA), Hon Taiwo Samson Kayode, have commiserated with the Ondo State government over the death of its Secretary to the State Government, Hon Temitayo Oluwatuyi.

Oluwatuyi, popularly known as Tukana, died on Saturday from the injuries sustained after an auto crash that occurred on his way to Ibadan, Oyo State, on December 19.

Kayode, the Transition Chairman of Akure East LCDA and Secretary of ALGON in the state described the death of Oluwatuyi as shocking and one too many in the politics of the state.

His words “A terrible disaster has befallen Akure again. The torrent tears of the pains of the demise of Dr. Adeola Adegbemiro “Liberty”, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe “Expensive” and Prince Olu Adegboro in a torrid sequence, is yet to dry from our sullen mien and now the sudden departure toan eternity of another great son of Akure, Tayo Oluwatuyi “Tuykana” “O death, where is thy Sting? O grave, where is thy victory”

“We mourn you and are deeply grieved with your sudden death, our political catalyst in Akure Kingdom, the former Chairman of Akure South Local Government, former Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, former Honourable Commissioner for Natural resources, and two times Secretary to the government of Ondo State. We have lost a rare Gem, a pillar of democratic tenets.

“Our hearts are with the family, friends, and associates of the fallen political phenomenon and, indeed, the government of Ondo State at this difficult time. We commiserate with the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, Deji of Akure kingdom, Lisa, and Elemo traditional stools.

“We pray God to grant the departed eternal rest and the family as well as our party, the APC the fortitude to bear the pains occasioned by the irreparable loss.”

