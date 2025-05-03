ALGON Harps On Community Empowerment

Share

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has begun the process of promoting genuine community empowerment and rural development as part of its commitment to building a stronger and more inclusive nation.

In collaboration with Aspitah Global Resources Ltd., ALGON hosted a national conference aimed at exploring strategies for securing and developing rural areas across the country. The event, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, drew participants from all 774 Local government councils in Nigeria.

Themed “Driving Sustainable Development Through LGAs,” the conference focused on critical issues including security and community safety, rural empowerment through value chain development, climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, industrial transformation, and the localization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Other key areas of discussion included decentralization, collaboration with investors, the promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), agricultural development, and energy transition.

The conference featured paper presentations from various local government departments, engaging plenary sessions, and a robust Question and Answer (Q&A) segment.

ALGON National President, Bello Lawal, represented by Chief Odunayo Ategbero, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, emphasized the importance of strengthening rural governance capacity.

He noted that under Lawal’s leadership, ALGON continues to demonstrate a strong resolve to address pressing challenges facing local governments.

Ategbero thanked President Bola Tinubu for hosting the event and acknowledged the impact of the Supreme Court’s Autonomy Judgment of July 11, 2024, as a pivotal moment for grassroots governance.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Latifah Isah, CEO of Aspitah Global Resources Ltd., described the conference as a significant step toward enhancing rural governance and promoting sustainable development across Nigeria.

The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, praised the ALGON-led initiative, saying it aligns perfectly with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also highlighted the Ministry’s Sustainable Energy Access Project (SEAP) and called for strategic partnerships with ALGON to implement it effectively at the local level.

Among the dignitaries present were ALGON chairmen from various states including Jauro Hassan (Taraba), Ikenna Adikibe (Imo), Fasua Gbenga (Ondo), Samila Husani Moniki (Zamfara), and Abubakar Abdullahi (Kwara), among others.

Key speakers at the conference included Prof. Banji Oyeyinka, Senior Special Adviser to the President on the African Develqqopment Bank; Mr. Bryan Aminu (Data Analytics Expert); Mr. Liu Song Zheng Brian, CEO of CKK Power and Engineering; Ms. Latifah Aspitah Isah; General Timothy Olugboyega Olowomeye (rtd); Mr. Richardson Ojeka; and Dr. Fasua Tope Kolade.

