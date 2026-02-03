ALGON Faults Egbedun’s Claims On Osun LG Funds

The Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Osun State chapter, Abidoun Idowu, yesterday dismissed the allegations that funds belonging to the state’s 30 local government areas had been diverted.

House of Assembly Speaker Adewale Egbedun had alleged that about N50 billion from the local governments’ allocations was diverted by the reinstated APC council executives, “which has exposed grassroots to deterioration and hardship”.

He also alleged that the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola and an old generation bank allegedly connived to make the diversion easy for the reinstated council bosses.

However, Idowu while addressing journalists yesterday at the APC State Secretariat, faulted the Speaker for what he described as misleading claims on the matter, He said: “All procedure legally required was observed by the Councils and the bank just to religiously ensure there was no infraction of the law.”