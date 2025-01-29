ALGON Congratulates Aiyedatiwa On A’Court’s Victory

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Ondo State has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on the judgment of the Court of Appeal that validated his victory and that of his Deputy, Dr Olaiyide Adelami.

New Telegraph recalls that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the November 16 governorship election, Hon Agboola Ajayi had argued that Dr Olayide Adelami lacked the qualification to run for the gubernatorial election of the state.

Ajayi and his party had made legal reference to the disqualification of Bayelsa State David Lyon and his Deputy, Degi Eremienyo case, in 2020 by the Supreme Court, which nullified the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

However, the Appellate Court sitting in Akure, in its judgment delivered in favour of the sitting and Governor and his Deputy, said the case of Ondo State is legally distinguishable and not in pari materia to the Bayelsa’s case.

In the congratulatory message, the Chairman and Public Relations Officer of ALGON, Hon. Igbekele Akinrinwa and Hon Samson Taiwo Kayode said the victory of Governor Aiyedatiwa at the Appellate Court reaffirmed his popularity among the citizens of the state.

Kayode, who is the Transition Chairman of Akure East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in his statement said the judgment of the court of first instance as per the qualification of the Deputy Governor to contest the November 16, 2024, election is a testament to the the popular electoral mandate granted to Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and his deputy Dr Olayide Adelami on the newly established democratic concept of 18:0 pro max in Ondo State and add more robust substance to our electoral jurisprudence.

Kayode said “Your success and triumph in this critical legal proceeding that traversed to the Appellate Court is a testament to your popularity and also lends credence to your eligibility and capacity to continue serving the people of Ondo State.

“Your leadership and determination in the face of opposition are commendable, and this victory reinforces your legitimacy to govern the people of Ondo State. We are confident that your administration will continue to advance the interests of the people of Ondo State.

“The judiciary’s unwavering commitment to fairness, justice, and equity strengthens the democratic principles and tenants, and this strengthens the trust and faith of the masses in our judicial process.

“This judgment inspired us to have the confidence that, indeed, the judiciary is the last hope of the common man through its impartial judgment, which has upheld the rule of law, safeguarding the integrity of our electoral system.

“The judgment delivered by the esteemed courts serves as a bastion and beacon of hope of justice to the weak, strong,, and all and sundry. On behalf of the ALGON, we pray that God will continue to give you the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the state for the betterment of the residents of Ondo State irrespective of Party or ethno-religious affiliations.”

Please follow and like us: