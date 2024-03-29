ALGON BoT Warns Lagos LCDA Chair Against Contempt Of Court

Following the leadership tussle, the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON) has rejected the alleged move by the Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, Kolade Alabi to act in disregard to the pending court case.

The Chairman of ALGON BoT, Mr Shaban Shuaibu who spoke at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday said “It has come to our attention that one Mr Alabi Kolade David, the Chairman of Bariga Development Area, who had falsely assumed the position of National President of ALGON for the past four years ago, has been holding meetings with some five Local Government Council chairmen from across the country,” he alleged.

Shuaibu said his aim was to “legitimise” his further stay in office or to wrongly and unconstitutional install another person as a surrogate just as he had done for a while.

“ALGON, comprising 774 Local Governments in Nigeria, is an integral institution enshrined in Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution, with further reinforcement in Article 4 of the ALGON Acts which clearly show that Bariga Development Area is not part of the 774 Local Governments.

“First and foremost, it is instructive to let the public know that since Alabi’s wrongful claim to the office of the presidency, ALGON has been enmeshed in a series of court cases.

“Thus, any activity carried out by any of the parties in the name of ALGON until the final determination of the cases is null and void,” Shuaibu declared.

According to him, in the interim, the BoT is mandated to hold and carry out all responsibilities and oversee the affairs of ALGON.

READ ALSO:

“It is also enshrined in the ALGON constitution that the registered board of trustees are charged to conduct elections into leadership within the shortest period possible.

“It is crucial to highlight that legal recourse has been sought at a Federal High Court in Abuja to address this grievous situation.

“The court’s judgment is being awaited and as the registered trustees of ALGON, we will continue to safeguard our constitutional responsibilities while awaiting the pronouncement of the court,” he said.

Shuaibu called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services and other security agencies to call Alabi to order.

The suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1609/2023 currently before Justice Inyang Ekwo, has been adjourned until April 30 for judgment.