ALGON Backs Improved Sanitation And Hygiene In Bauchi

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has pledged its support for the establishment of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) directorates in Bauchi State.

Chairman Mahmood Abubakar made the pledge at a sensitization workshop organized by the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) for local council chairmen and their heads of administration.

Abubakar recalled the devastating effects of the cholera outbreak that ravaged some parts of the state a few years ago, resulting in loss of lives.

He promised that the union would partner with RUWASA and the Local Government Service Commission to make the dream of establishing WASH directorates a reality.

The ALGON chief noted that the establishment of WASH directorates would generate several benefits, including employment opportunities, economic development, social justice, and educational opportunities.

The Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed Wabi, promised the commission’s support for the establishment of WASH directorates.

