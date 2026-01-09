Algeria’s Star Midfielder Doubtful For Super Eagles Clash

Algeria midfielder, Ismaël Bennacer, is an injury doubt for the Desert Foxes’ quarter-final clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Bennacer limped off the pitch in the second half of Algeria’s Round of 16 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old is facing a race against time to be fit for the showdown with the Super Eagles. The midfielder is an important player for the North Africans, and his absence will be a significant blow to Vladimir Petkovic’s side.

Bennacer was named Player of the Tournament at AFCON 2019. Algeria will clash with the Super Eagles at the Marrakesh Stadium on Saturday.