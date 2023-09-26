Algeria Withdraws Bid To Host Africa Cup Of Nations 2025

Less than 24 hours before voting for the nations who would host the 2025 and 2027 editions of the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON), the Algeria Football Federation (FAF) has withdrawn its bid to host the 2025 football event.

The Confederation of African Football’s member nations will convene in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, September 27 to pick which nation will host the aforementioned AFCON editions.

On Tuesday, September 26, the newly elected president of the Algerian Football Federation (FAF), Walid Sadi, made the decision to renounce his nation’s candidature to host the 2023 AFCON public on national television.

He cited a “new approach to the football development strategy in Algeria” as justification for this decision.

The FAF further stated that it would “concentrate its efforts on the reorganization and revitalization of football in Algeria.”

Recall that Guinea was initially elected to host the 2025 edition of the tournament but the country lost the hosting rights in October 2022 due to infrastructure and facilities issues.

The final three contenders for 2025 AFCON are a joint bid from Nigeria and Benin, Zambia, and Morocco.

Among the contenders for the 2027 AFCON are Senegal, Egypt, Botswana, and a joint East African proposal from Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.