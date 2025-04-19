Share

The Head Coach of Algeria U-17 Women’s National team, Abdenor Mira, has expressed confidence in his side’s determination to secure a favourable result against Nigeria’s Flamingos as both teams prepare to clash in the final round of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The first leg of the decisive two-legged tie will take place on Saturday at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State, with the Flamingos, who boast a strong pedigree on the continental and global stage widely tipped as favourites.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Mira acknowledged the quality of Bankole Olowookere’s Nigerian squad but insisted that his players remain motivated and prepared to rise to the challenge.

“We are on the ground in Nigeria after our deserved qualification against Tunisia and the second round against Botswana,” Mira told reporters.

“We do not compare ourselves to Nigeria, but we are determined after this motivation of two qualifiers.

“It is the third qualifying round for the World Cup. My players are aware of the mission that awaits them, and they will give their all.”

The return leg is scheduled to take place in Algeria, with the aggregate winner booking a ticket to the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

