Algeria, DR Congo Clash In Rabat For A Slot In Q’Finals

It will be a clash of the titans between Algeria and DR Congo in the round of 16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, with the two sides taking to the pitch in Rabat today, for a place in the quarterfinal stage of the championship.

Under the management of former Switzerland boss Vladimir Petkovic, Algeria have reemerged as a real force in African football as they eased themselves through the group stages of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations with three successive victories.

Their most recent outing saw them ease to a comfortable 3-1 defeat of Equatorial Guinea the other day, courtesy of Zineddine Belaid, Fares Chaibi and Ibrahim Maza, despite making a lot of changes to their side.

On the other hand, coached by Sebastian Desabre, the Democratic Republic of Congo have been impressive in the last 12-18 months or so and they have the FIFA Intercontinental Playoffs to look forward to in March.

DR Congo have a very strong squad with a surprising amount of depth and they eased through Group C without losing a game, most recently hammering Botswana by three goals to nil at the Agdal Medina Stadium in Rabat.