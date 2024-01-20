Algeria Desperate To Dislodge Burkina

Second placed Algeria will be eager to leapfrog Burkina Faso, who lead the Group D standings when the two teams clash at at Stade Bouaké this Saturday in AFCON 2023. The motivation is sky-high for both teams, as a victory would strengthen their claims for a spot in the knockout stages.

Algeria continued their unbeaten run in their previous three matches. They first took Togo down with a 0-3 victory before beating Burundi 0-4. However, Angola put the brakes on their winning streak last time out, holding them to a 1-1 draw.

Results have been up and down for Burkina Faso. The first of their last three games got off to the worst possible start when Iran beat them 2-1.

Yet, they recovered in style, by beating DR Congo 1-2 and then Mauritania 1-0 When looking for in-form players to Angola are coming off an impressive draw against Algeria and will be looking for their first AFCON victory against Mauritania After conceding a penalty in added time, Mauritania lost the match against Burkina Faso.

They were a whisker away from getting a point from the match to make their best possible start to the tournament but failed after the referee awarded a penalty in the final minutes of extra time. Despite this, Amir Abdou will be pleased with his team’s performance in the first match.

Angola fought hard to gain a point against an impressive Algeria side who was superior throughout the match. The Angola defence survived a large amount of pressure to thwart Algeria to a 1-1 draw.

However, the team felt lucky to get something from the match after hitting the crossbar from the penalty. Pedro Goncalves will hope to continue the unbeaten streak in this match.

It was no surprise that Babacar Niasse, a Ligue 2 player from Guingamp, was able to pull off some splendid saves in the first match against Burkina Faso to secure a find the target, some interesting names are popping up in both teams. Mohamed Amoura brings great form to the table, as he is now on three goals in six games.

Surely, Algeria will start him against Burkina Faso, who also have some appealing names to consider. Not least Dango Ouattara, who notched up five goals in his past six games Algeria have displayed a formidable recent form, securing six victories, drawing four times, and remaining unbeaten in their last ten matches.

Burkina Faso have exhibited a solid performance as well, with four wins, three draws, and three losses in their most recent ten outings. Algeria have seen both teams score in five out of their last 10 matches. Similarly, Burkina Faso have experienced a scenario where both teams scored in five out of their recent 10 outings.