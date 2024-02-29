Algeria Appoints Petkovic Desert Warriors Head Coach Over Peseiro

The Algeria Football Federation on Thursday said that Bosnian Vladimir Petkovic will lead the Desert Warriors as their new head coach.

New Telegraph reports that Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro was a candidate for the position. But Petkovic will have to do for the North Africans.

Following the update on the Algeria Football Federation’s official website, Petkovic is scheduled to arrive in Algiers on Sunday to conclude his contract.

READ ALSO:

The 60-year-old will be revealed on Monday of next week at a press conference.

After the Desert Warriors were eliminated early from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Algeria announced last month that they were parting ways with their former head coach, Djamel Belmadi.

The two-time winners were unable to go past the competition’s group stage.