Alfred Harnesses Power Of Sports For Youth Empowerment

Share

Newly appointed President of the South West Games project and Media Consultant, Akogun Lanre Alfred, has accomplished his first major task in tournament sports, spearheading an initiative that promises to redefine youth empowerment through competitive sports.

Lanre Alfred, known for his expertise in enterprise styling and his passion for sports, has turned his attention to the boundless opportunities that lie in harnessing the power of games for the youth.

With the South West Games 2025 featuring the Bola Ahmed Tinubu South West Alliance Games (BATSWAG) as a sub-tournament, Alfred is stepping boldly into the arena of societal leadership, guided by ambition and a deep sense of social responsibility.

For Alfred, whose vision has consistently driven progressive and developmental narratives, the South West Games present a platform to create another masterpiece, this time in the realm of sports.

Recently appointed as President of the South West Games project by the Organizing Committee, he envisions the tournament as an annual convergence for celebrating sports talent and grassroots determination.

His foray into sports reflects his lifelong commitment to youth advocacy, entrepreneurship, and fostering opportunities for aspiring athletes.

Akogun Lanre Alfred sees the South West Games 2025 as more than just a sports competition it is a movement powered by the transformative potential of sports. Central to this initiative is BATSWAG, a sub-tournament designed to mirror the legacy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Football is not just a game—it’s a universal language that unites people, transcending age, ethnicity, and class barriers,” Alfred asserted.

Through the Games, he aims to address the pressing challenges facing young people in the South West, from limited exposure to socio-economic struggles.

BATSWAG seeks to celebrate Tinubu’s visionary leadership while providing young talents a platform to dream, achieve, and inspire others.

Alfred considers his role as President of the Organizing Committee a great honor and is committed to fulfilling his responsibilities.

“This role is an opportunity to create lasting change through sports. I am determined to ensure that every young talent in the South West is given a fair shot at greatness,” he declared.

As President of the Organizing Committee, Alfred had the unique opportunity to oversee the meticulous planning, budgeting, and execution of a tournament of this magnitude. Reflecting on the journey, he acknowledges the overwhelming support from key leaders who understand the pivotal role sports play in youth development and regional integration.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was instrumental in the tournament’s success, providing facilities, technical, and logistical support.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement of the Games was not just symbolic—it was a testament to his belief in initiatives that empower youth,” Alfred noted.

Similarly, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, despite his commitments to the upcoming National Sports Festival, endorsed the South West Games 2025 and actively contributed to its success.

“His commitment to youth empowerment through sports is evident in the way he embraced this initiative,” said Alfred.

Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was another strong pillar of support, offering essential resources and facilities to facilitate the smooth execution of the tournament.

Likewise, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke played a significant role by reinforcing the shared vision of South West leaders in promoting youth development through sports.

Alfred also expressed profound gratitude to Aremo Olusegun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun State, whose endorsement and strategic connections played a crucial role in ensuring the success of the Games.

Additionally, he acknowledged the unwavering support of Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, who provided critical exposure for young athletes.

One of the most defining moments for Alfred during the Games was witnessing the passion and determination of over 1,200 teenagers competing in the tournament.

“Their enthusiasm was both inspiring and moving I almost cried watching them pour their hearts into the competition,” he shared.

For many participants, this tournament was more than just a game; it was an opportunity to transform their lives.

“The South West Games must continue as an annual event, and I urge all state governments and sports administrators to recognize its immense value,” Alfred emphasizes.

The success of the South West Games was driven by collaboration between public and private sectors.

The Lagos State Sports Commission, under the leadership of Lekan Fatodu, played a crucial role in ensuring access to world-class sports infrastructure.

Similarly, the National Sports Commission, led by Bukola Olopade, provided essential support to elevate the Games to international standards.

Alfred also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of corporate sponsors, including First Bank of Nigeria, United Bank for Africa, UTM FLNG, AITEO, Oodua Investment Group, and Old English Group. Furthermore, notable personalities such as Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Chief Amaju Pinnick, and Segun Odegbami played significant roles in promoting the tournament.

Unlike conventional tournaments, the South West Games 2025 serves as a bridge between grassroots sports and professional leagues.

With a focus on under-18 teams, the initiative provides young athletes with exposure to professional training, mentorship programs, and career development opportunities.

“Beyond football, it’s about cultivating leadership, fostering unity, and promoting inclusivity,” Alfred explained.

The tournament aims to ensure that no young talent goes unnoticed, offering a pathway for aspiring sportsmen and women to reach national and international platforms.

President Tinubu’s impact on Nigeria, particularly Lagos State, is deeply woven into the fabric of this initiative.

BATSWAG stands as a sporting reflection of his legacy, prioritizing human capital development, progress, and innovation.

“The BATSWAG is not just a sub-tournament—it is a testament to President Tinubu’s commitment to youth empowerment and national development,” Alfred concluded.

With the South West Games 2025 setting a new benchmark for sports development in Nigeria, Alfred’s leadership continues to illuminate the boundless possibilities that lie ahead for young athletes across the region.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

