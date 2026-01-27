Alfa Congratulates Ododo On 2nd Anniversary

…Commends Development Strides

A public affairs analyst and development advocate, Dr Mahmoud Alfa, has congratulated Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, on his second anniversary in office, praising what he described as purposeful leadership and steady progress in governance.

In a goodwill message to mark the anniversary, Dr Alfa said that although two years may appear brief in the lifespan of an administration, Governor Ododo’s tenure has already been defined by impact, vision and commitment to sustainable development.

According to him, the Ododo administration has demonstrated a people-centred approach to governance, combining infrastructure development with policies aimed at improving human capital across the state.

Dr. Alfa noted that the governor’s alignment of policies with Kogi State’s 32-year development plan reflects an emphasis on long-term planning, continuity and institutional stability.

He highlighted economic revitalisation and agricultural development as key achievements of the administration, particularly the revival of the Confluence Rice Mill, which he said has supported over 7,000 farmers and created employment opportunities.

“Empowering farmers and strengthening the agricultural value chain is not merely an economic strategy, but a pathway to food security and inclusive growth,” Dr Alfa said.

He also commended the administration’s infrastructure drive, citing the construction and rehabilitation of roads, installation of solar-powered streetlights, and the revitalisation of waterworks across the state. According to him, these interventions have improved connectivity and restored public confidence in governance at the grassroots.

In the social sector, Dr Alfa praised the expansion of healthcare services, noting that over 220,000 residents are currently enrolled in the Kogi State Health Insurance Scheme. He added that significant investments have been made in primary healthcare centres, alongside the provision of free healthcare services and disease prevention programmes.

On education, he said the government’s commitment to free education, bursary schemes, payment of examination fees and investment in tertiary institutions demonstrates an understanding of education as both a social responsibility and a strategic investment in the future of the state.

Dr Alfa also acknowledged the administration’s security initiatives, including the employment of hunters, the establishment of forward operation bases, and the integration of vigilante operatives into the civil service. He described these measures as proactive steps to safeguard lives and property.

According to him, the Ododo administration has also taken steps to position Kogi State as an emerging investment destination through international partnerships and industrial development initiatives.

Dr. Alfa expressed confidence that the governor’s leadership philosophy, anchored on consistency, courage and compassion, would continue to drive transformation and inclusive growth in the state.

He congratulated Governor Ododo on the milestone and expressed optimism that the coming years of the administration would deliver deeper impact and enduring legacies for the people of Kogi State.