Alexx Ekubo Spotted Months After Disappearing From Social Media

Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has sparked concern among fans following his new video amidst his sudden disappearance from social media.

New Telegraph reports that Alex has been off from social media since last year, with his last post having been made on the 30th of December last year.

Netizens who had missed his online presence have made comments about his disappearance, sparking concerns from fans about his whereabout.

A recent video captured the actor speaking with some kids, and his physical looks in the video have become a subject of discussion.

Some opined that he looks more withdrawn and sad, while others observed that he had lost weight.

eatytya wrote: “He lost a lot of weight; I hope he is fine”

Captain Josy remarked: “He doesn’t seem okay. I hope all is well with him”

Okm_herbal wrote: “He looks calm and good. I hope he’s good. Life is happening to everyone. May God coke through for everyone who needs him right now”

Mira_ander56 observed: “He lost lots of weight o. I hope all is well with him?”

Thevictorchinedu wrote: “He looks slimmer; I hope he is genuinely okay”

Jennyferd89 wrote: “Aw, he lost some weight”.

@Bigshaqstephenx wrote: “He look sad and devastated”

https://x.com/AsakyGRN/status/1918253167864656098

